South Florida has endured another chilly start to the day this Thursday with widespread lows in the 50s but a warming trend is ahead late-week until the next front arrives Saturday.

Lows Friday morning will range from the upper 50s to low 60s at most locations, then the mid 60s Saturday morning until another drop arrives for Sunday and Monday with low temperatures back in the 50s.

Until then, high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern — although it is weakening.

This will lead to morning sunshine, then additional clouds for the afternoon along with the chance for a shower this Thursday as winds veer from the north to the east.

Then as the area of high pressure on top of us today moves southeast, that will cause winds to veer out of the southwest for Friday. That will drive highs up to around 80F along with a stronger breeze and intervals of sun and clouds.

The next front mentioned arrives Saturday morning, with possible showers early following by clearing skies and milder temperatures.

The chill behind this front will then peak Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will then warm throughout next week while the pattern remains quiet thanks to another area of high pressure in control.