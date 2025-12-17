South Florida Florida look for a lighter breeze with improving conditions around our local waters. There will be periods of sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70’s. Outside of a passing sprinkle, it should be mainly dry.

High pressure will be breaking down heading into Thursday opening up the avenue for another front to move into the Central Florida. Winds will turn out of the South-Southwest helping temperatures climb above average to close out the week. However, will we see rain and cooler air?

Best chance of seeing showers is late Thursday into early Friday with increasing cloud coverage. The front crosses through slowly on Saturday with no cooler air behind. Humidity levels do drop and that should make for a fantastic weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7