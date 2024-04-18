High pressure will keep fronts away from South Florida, but look for warming winds out of the Southeast to help temperatures gradually increase. By the weekend, it is going to feel more humid with highs climbing into the upper 80’s.

Last weekend highs were in the low 80’s, so temperatures will rise to above average values this upcoming weekend.

As far as rain is concerned, models keep our area very dry into next week. At best only a spotty shower possible with the best chance midweek.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7