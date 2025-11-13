Hopefully you enjoyed the blast of winter-like weather earlier this week because warmer days are ahead. We’re in time that of the year when South Florida experiences more variability to our temperatures.

You may remember last week and into the weekend, it will warm and humid. That came to a screeching halt Tuesday following the cold front, keeping highs only in the 60s!

Highs then returned to the 70s on Wednesday and that warming trend will continue with highs returning to the 80s by this upcoming weekend.

For our Thursday, expect more clouds than sunshine, although it should get a bit brighter with more sunshine during the afternoon. Otherwise, highs will still be on the cool and below average sides topping off into the mid to upper 70s. It will also be a bit breezy out of the north-northeast.

As long as we have that northerly wind, temperatures will remain below average.

Therefore on Friday — given the northerly wind flow — expect fairly similar conditions as this Thursday to start with widespread lows that will be cool-ish into the mid 60s. By the afternoon, however, highs should creep into the upper 70s to around 80F given the additional sunshine expected.

We’ll continue to lose the cold air connection with the northerly wind becoming less distinct by the time the weekend rolls around. Therefore, expect lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend, which are more seasonable for this time of the year.

It won’t get much warmer come next week but humidity levels will rise a bit. High pressure will remain overhead, keeping it mostly dry and quiet while any cooling fronts fizzle to our north.