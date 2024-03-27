The warming weather trend continues midweek as winds take on more of a southerly direction, aiding in this rise in both temperatures and humidity.

That will soon change, however, as a weak front crosses through South Florida on Thursday.

Expect times of clouds and sunshine this Wednesday paired with a lighter but still present, southeasterly breeze, which could draw in the occasional, spotty shower. High temperatures will be a tad warmer compared to yesterday into the mid 80s.

Temperatures will then peak about a degree warmer on Thursday as winds veer out of the southwest during the morning hours. The day could start off with a light rain shower or drizzle in spots. Otherwise, skies will feature more clouds than sunshine.

As this front approaches from the west — arriving during the afternoon — that will draw in the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially during the middle of the day Thursday.

It will then turn drier, less humid and windy with clearing skies by Thursday evening as the front departs toward the east.

That will unleash a beautiful, quiet weather pattern just in time for this weekend and into early next week with sunshine and dry conditions.

Temperatures over the holiday weekend will be slightly below average with highs near 80F and lows in the mid 60s.