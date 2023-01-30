High pressure over the Western Atlantic Ocean is weakening as a front stalls across the Southeast United States. This is helping winds calm down off the ocean. As a winds will be predominantly out of the out of the Southeast for temperatures to continue warming up this week. Record highs will be in jeopardy starting Wednesday with the best chance happening on Friday. Highs forecast to climb into the mid 80’s!

However, that is also when another front settles into South Florida. Models have not come together on a solution with what sort of impacts and cooling “IF” any we can expect for the weekend.

For now, it seems reasonable that a few showers possible between late Friday/Saturday with temperatures at least dropping down to seasonal values (lows in the 60’s, highs in the 70’s).

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7