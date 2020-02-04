Warming Up Quickly

We started off on the cool side and warmed up quickly due to an ocean breeze. Overall, it will be bright and beautiful through today!

The pattern changes later this week with a slow-moving front set to produce severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for much of the South. High pressure will keep weakening sliding East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will help winds veer out of the South-Southwest to bring in the clouds and increase the winds. If models are right, it will get wetter by Friday. Therefore, we could see scattered to numerous showers. No significant change in temperatures expected with this front. In fact, it may not completely sweep through. Some lingering showers possible over the weekend.

Clouds and breeze increase midweek ahead of front set to soak the South this week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VT1Nz0LgIZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 4, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7