South Florida stays under the influence of high pressure, and that means lighter winds and a warming trend through the end of the week. Winds are turning more Southerly, helping temperatures climb into the low to mid 80’s today and mid to upper 80’s on Thursday. Most areas will stay dry, though a quick, brief East coast shower can’t be completely ruled out. Inland and West coast locations could also see some patchy fog late tonight into Thursday morning.

Then comes a change… A cold front moves toward South Florida on Sunday, but it looks weak by the time it gets here. Only a small chance for isolated showers is expected late in the day, and highs will still reach the mid to upper 80’s.

Behind the cold front, though, a noticeable cool down arrives. Winds turn Northwesterly Sunday night, and temperatures could drop quickly 10 to 15 degrees compared to recent nights into the 50’s. By Monday and Tuesday, afternoon highs may fall into the upper 60’s to low 70’s — a much cooler feel for South Florida and sweaters set to be part of our wardrobe next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7