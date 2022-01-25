Another chilly start in the 40’s and 50’s. By the afternoon, the warm up begins with winds shifting off the ocean. This will draw in milder air and temperatures climbing into the low 70’s.

By tonight, clouds increase and rain will be likely on Wednesday with low pressure system and trailing cold front moving in from the Gulf.

Temperatures are forecast to be near-average with lows in the 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s.

Friday night into Saturday rain returns with a STRONGER COLD FRONT. Drier and colder air expected Sunday. Lows in the low 40’s!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7