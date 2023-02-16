The warming trend continues this week in South Florida! Following cool morning lows in the 50s across much of mainland South Florida on Monday and Tuesday, lows in the 70s have returned courtesy of a stronger, onshore breeze out of the southeast direction. That is being steered by a large area of high pressure to our east over the Atlantic Ocean. This high along with the southerly wind flow will continue to usher in warm, above average temperatures through Friday.

That means high temperatures will be in the mid 80s at most locations today and tomorrow, and could even approach or reach records on Friday.

This Thursday, expect a good amount of sunshine with sustained winds up to 15-25 mph and a low rain chance. That breeze will also lead to hazardous marine conditions and a high risk for rip currents today.

Now on Friday, we will continue to warm up but more moisture will flow into South Florida, leading to the chance for isolated showers. Therefore, expect the chance for a few showers in the Florida Keys during the morning hours and then shifting toward the east coast metro for the midday and afternoon hours. Most areas will remain dry regardless with a blend of sun and clouds and a continuation of the breezy conditions near the coast.

Now by this weekend, a weak front will arrive and should clear through South Florida by Saturday morning. Given this timing, most of the moisture associated with this front should be to our south and offshore. A spotty shower still can’t be ruled out, especially in the afternoon, but there will be more clouds around along with a stronger wind out of the northeast, gusting up to 30 mph along the coast. That wind direction and additional cloud cover will make for a brief bout of relief from the heat, with high temperatures near normal in the upper 70s.

By Sunday, highs do return to the low to mid 80s as the front stalls and lifts back to the north and winds lessen. We’ll also see more sunshine along with the lingering risk for a few spotty showers in the area. The weekend overall is expected to be dry.

That return of warmer air will preview what we will expect next week, and that is above average temperatures with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s along with likely dry conditions due to a strong area of high pressure taking control of our weather pattern. That should make for nice weather to celebrate President’s Day on Monday!