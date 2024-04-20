Temperatures will continue to climb — as has been the case throughout this week — over the next few days until a slow-moving front finally moves across South Florida on Monday.

Expect slightly warmer temperatures this Saturday along with a continuation of the moderate humidity levels. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will feel rather warm given the light, southeast breeze in action.

Skies will be mostly sunny besides a few patchy clouds, especially late in the day, which is when there is the slim chance for a shower developing inland along the sea breeze. Most — if not all — of South Florida will stay dry today.

Rain chances rise ever so slightly on Sunday as there will be a little bit more moisture for the sea breeze to squeeze out a shower or two during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, Sunday will basically be a copy-and-paste forecast of Saturday.

Now by Monday, this is when some changes take place. Temperatures will peak at their warmest at around 90F across Miami-Dade and Broward but then a front will move in from the north during the afternoon, which will usher in increasing clouds and the chance for a shower or storm.

It’s not a significant chance but it’s really our only notable opportunity for seeing rain in this extended forecast.

Drier air then starts to flow in behind the weak front for the rest of next week, leading to sunshine, the chance for a spotty shower and milder, near-average temperatures once again.