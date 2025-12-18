A front will be slowly moving across the U.S. and it will bring some changes into the weekend. Look for clouds to be on the increase with winds veering out of the Southeast. A few showers possible, but it should be mainly dry with highs in the lower 80’s.

By Friday, the front makes it across the Southeast U.S. and that will help winds turn from the Gulf and help temperatures get close to records in the mid 80’s. We are expecting it to cross through early Saturday and just drop down humidity levels just a bit. Temperatures will stay above.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7