High pressure over the Western Atlantic is going to slowly drift East allowing for a warm Southeast wind flow to remain in place through Friday. Also, a front seems to stall over Northern Florida at the same time.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through the weekend with an isolated shower or two possible on Sunday ahead of a weak front.

However, our main focus will be on the warming temperatures. This weekend highs are set to rise into the upper 80’s with feels like temperatures in the low 90’s. Models are showing we could hit a high of 90 on Monday.

Records will be in jeopardy until the front crosses through late Monday to help temperatures get closer to average. (Typical high is 80 and low of 65)

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7