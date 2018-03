A slow warming trend will happen over the weekend. Winds turn off the ocean and will help bring back temperatures to near average. Morning lows in the 60’s with afternoon highs in the 80’s. Look for mostly dry conditions with higher humidity on Sunday. Next week as we officially start Spring, we will be watching our next cold front that could produce some showers mid-week.

Seasonal temperatures in the forecast for St. Patrick's Day. Mostly dry weather too! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kj4mzgxYAB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 16, 2018

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7