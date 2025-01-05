The weather roller coaster ride will be on full display this week in South Florida as temperatures rise up through Monday before plummeting Tuesday with additional, smaller rises and falls later in the week.

Sunday morning is featuring a chill once again with widespread lows in the 50s courtesy of a north wind. That wind will flip off the ocean this afternoon, however, leading to milder temperatures.

There will also be a veil of upper level clouds flowing in from the south throughout the day, leading to increasing clouds. Therefore, don’t expect as much in the way of blue skies this Sunday. Instead, it will be sunshine of the muted variety.

That will remain the case on Monday with even warmer temperatures and a stronger wind out of the southwest.

Then the strong cold front will arrive Monday night, ushering in much colder temperatures for Tuesday with highs only in the mid 70s.

It turns briefly milder Wednesday before a second front drops temperatures down again Thursday. At least the rest of the week will feature more sunshine but it will feel rather cold regardless.

There is even the potential for lows in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday!

The last time Miami has dropped into the 40s was almost 2 years ago. Most winters do feature this magnitude of cold at some point.