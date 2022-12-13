Today starting off cool-ish, but is near average. Lows in the low 60’s inland to mid 60’s along the coast. It promises to be nice this afternoon with highs in the low 80’s.

Conditions warm up more mid-week as a stronger cold front approaches from the West.

By Thursday, we will be flirting with records in the afternoon and introducing a chance of showers and isolated storms in the evening as front arrives.

Models showing the front stalling over us “again”…. leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers for both Friday and Saturday.

Recent models show less of a push of cooler and drier air behind the cold front than in previous days. While still looking at a cool down this weekend. Overnight lows now appear to only drop into the 50’s inland to lower 60’s along the coast and across the Florida Keys. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

National: A massive storm system will impact the Central and Southern U.S. over the next few days. Heavy snows with blizzard conditions and a wintry mix is possible from the north-central High Plains to the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a severe weather event possible in the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley to Florida.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7