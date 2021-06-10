Happy Thursday, South Florida!



I can’t believe we’ve had so many great days in a row during the months of May and June. These tend to be on the wetter side because of the start of the rainy season but South Florida has been enjoying picture perfect conditions for quite a few days. This morning we woke up to a few showers as we have been in previous mornings. This is typical of a summer-like weather pattern across South Florida. Otherwise, it was a rather nice start to our morning. But it sure was warm.



The high-pressure system that has been keeping control over our weather pattern the last few days will finally begin to break down today. As it continues to move farther into the Atlantic, we will notice a few changes across South Florida in the days to come. Temperatures will be one one of them!



Today will be a lot like the previous days except with a few changes. We started the morning off with a few isolated showers (which is typical given the time of year) and by the afternoon we will see mostly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Our afternoon high temperatures will once again be reaching into the upper 80s, however, some spots may be warmer, especially across our inland locations where we don’t get much of a breeze. And speaking of the breeze, with the high-pressure system beginning to move away we will begin to see wind speeds letting up a bit. So it won’t be AS breezy the next few days as it has been lately.

Looking ahead, no major changes are expected around here,…except for our afternoon temperatures. Every day South Florida will enjoy plenty of sun during the afternoon hours after seeing a few isolated showers during the morning. The breezy conditions will continue to subside as lighter winds finally return to the forecast. At this time, you will begin to notice our temperatures warming once again. During this time, our afternoon high temperatures could possibly be reaching the 90s once again through the upcoming weekend. Our FEELS-LIKE temps will be reaching the mid to upper 90s! A few more isolated showers return to the forecast this weekend with better rain chances as we head into next week.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.