WARMING TREND HAS BEGUN

Warming trend through the weekend then a front will bring back those nice conditions we love for the start of the holiday week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0qJXMf5MBd

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.