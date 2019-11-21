WARMING TREND HAS BEGUN

South Florida was just showing off today, especially at Sunset. A dry air mass in place kept skies over South Florida blue with very few clouds around. Even temperatures remained comfortable all day despite the fact that temperatures across some spots reached the lower 80s earlier today.
The high pressure system that has kept control of the weather pattern last few days is slowly breaking down and pushing offshore. As it does so, winds will veer a bit more out of the East to end the work week. That means the ocean breeze returns to the forecast, which means temperatures will slowly warm AND humidity levels will slowly rise again.
But don’t worry, conditions will still remain quite pleasant,…at least for one more day. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will really begin to warm. We’re talking mid 80s during the afternoon. And while Saturday still remains mainly dry, a front will reach South Florida for the latter part of the weekend, increasing our rain chances on Sunday.
A front set to arrive to South Florida on Sunday could help increase shower chances by the end of the weekend. (And by increasing shower chances I mean a few isolated showers). @wsvnpic.twitter.com/cw5sjWEooo
Up until Sunday, rain chances should remain low. Spotty showers at best for Friday and Saturday. As for the front that arrives on Sunday….don’t let the news of this weekend’s warm-up affect you. And while this front won’t bring a significant cooldown as the one last weekend, it will be strong enough to quickly knock afternoon high temperatures down to the 70s once again!
Warming trend through the weekend then a front will bring back those nice conditions we love for the start of the holiday week. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/0qJXMf5MBd