Good morning, South Florida!

Temperatures this morning started of warmer, with no need for a sweater – a big change from just two days ago when we were waking up to the 50’s.

Later today,expect highs in the 80’s with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures warm up through the weekend, followed by a cold front next week.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien will be falling apart this weekend.

Have a great day, South Florida!