High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, keeping South Florida mostly dry and gradually warming up. An East-Northeast breeze will be noticeable along the Atlantic side today, keeping temperatures a little cooler near the coast, while inland and West coast areas warm up faster.

Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 70’s to low 80’s along the East coast, with mid to upper 80’s possible out West. A quick, light shower can’t be ruled out near the coast, but most areas stay dry.

By Wednesday, winds turn more Southerly and temperatures climb even more, with mid to upper 80’s becoming more common across the region. The rest of the work week looks warm and mostly sunny.

Our next real chance of rain — along with a possible cool down — may arrive late Sunday into Monday as another front approaches. Until then, a warm and quiet stretch of weather continue for South Florida.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7