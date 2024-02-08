Following the peak of the cold Wednesday morning, a warming trend has commenced. Winds have now veered back off the water, providing for milder temperatures this morning and that will last through the end of this week.

Inland areas this morning still managed to drop into the 50s, however, but 50s will become very isolated to inexistent beginning Friday morning.

With the onshore wind back in action, that will drive in more clouds over the next few days, so sunshine will not be as abundant as it was on Wednesday.

Expect highs in the mid 70s this Thursday with a lighter breeze and peeks of sunshine.

This forecast will remain very similar through Friday before we should see more sun return over the weekend.

By this point in time, winds will veer out of the southeast as high pressure moves farther away from Florida over the Atlantic Ocean.

This will eventually drive highs into the low to mid 80s Sunday and Monday until our next front arrives by Tuesday. This next front won’t have significant cooling behind it but should at least drop our temperatures back to near average.

There could also be a few showers with this front but moisture levels will be fairly low for widespread rain. Conditions should be nice for Valentine’s Day!