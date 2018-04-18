High pressure is slowly moving through the Florida peninsula and that is helping the wind turn out of the northeast early to east by the afternoon. This is signaling a warming trend with high temperatures climbing back to average. What is average is about 83 degrees and models are showing low 80’s for Wednesday afternoon.

Little by little high pressure will be centered over the Western Atlantic Ocean and when the breeze becomes better established out of the east, we will have temperatures climb into the upper 80’s Friday afternoon. By the weekend, another front (not the cooling kind) will approach the area and that is when we will have our next best chance of seeing storms develop. Expect showers and storms from Sunday into Monday.

The southeast U.S. looking quiet with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WtkBN5ZGm9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 18, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7