We finally felt some warmth on Saturday! Temperatures soared into the upper 70s for many locations of South Florida making it the warmest temperatures felt in about half a month.

A slight setback in this warming trend is in store this Sunday, however, following a weaker cold front that crossed through last night. As a result, highs this afternoon will be milder with readings in the low to mid 70s.

That will be paired with sunshine and some patchy, fair weather clouds blowing onshore with the developing beach breeze in the afternoon. That wind direction will also trigger a high risk for rip currents at the east coast beaches.

That wind direction will also be key in directing smoke for a fire — dubbed the Buggy Fire — in rural, northwest Broward County, which started Saturday. With an onshore wind throughout the day, that should direct the smoke generally to the west.

Some of our model guidance does suggest some of that smoke reaching some of the Florida Keys — at least above ground level and in the sky — throughout today and then possibly veering toward parts of the South Florida metro in the evening and overnight hours.

This will remain something to monitor in terms of smoke and air quality affects throughout next week, especially given a light and variable wind by midweek.

Overall though, this upcoming week is looking nice and quiet with likely dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, reaching the 80s by late week as a mid-level dome of high pressure brings in some warmth from the west.

Lows will also gradually rise but it will still feel rather cool first thing in the morning.