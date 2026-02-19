Another warm and dry day it has been across South Florida this Thursday as highs climbed up and into the low 80s for most locations.

Speaking of dry, the latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning and highlights a worsening drought across Florida, including here locally with the extreme drought expanding eastward and toward the metro.

February is usually our second driest month but it’s been almost completely dry this morning with a growing deficit since late last year.

Looking ahead to the next 7 days, little to no rainfall is expected which will only make the situation even worse.

One of the concerns going forward, especially during March, April and May, will be the threat of fire formation and growth. This upcoming Monday will feature ripe conditions for brush fires across South and Central Florida as a strong, dry wind kicks in behind a cold front.

Until then, we will continue to heat up. Expect generally sunny skies Friday and into the weekend with temperatures heating up further into the 80s courtesy of a southerly wind around high pressure.

By Sunday, we enter the “hot zone” as winds veer out of the west-southwest, potentially driving in record heat as highs soar close to 90F.

That’s ahead of a cold front, which could bring in a passing, isolated shower late in the day before it brings in cold temperatures for early next week.

Monday and Tuesday will be about 20F cooler than Sunday with highs only in the 60s. As far as morning temperatures are concerned, it will be in the 50s for most locations Monday and Wednesday and the 40s on Tuesday.