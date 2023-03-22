A gradual warmup continues across South Florida this weekend. Following widespread lows in the 50s Monday morning, lows this morning were near normal in the 60s to low 70s, which is closer to slightly above average. Above average temperatures will be the story the remainder of this week and into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s in spots by weeksend.

This Wednesday, expect generally bright and sunny skies with a easterly breeze that will remain strong along the coast. That will make for a high risk for rip currents at east coast beaches. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 80s on Thursday, then the mid 80s on Friday as the wind flow veers more out of the southeast around a dominant area of high pressure over the Atlantic. Conditions remain dry with a good deal of sunshine.

By the weekend, a weak front will reach northern Florida, causing winds to flow more out of the south. This will drive temperatures up further and will introduce more moisture and humidity. Therefore, there will be the chance for a spotty shower but most — if not all — of South Florida will stay dry into the weekend.

It’s not until the middle of next week when a weak front could make a closer approach but rain prospects also appear low at this time.