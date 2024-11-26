Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the holiday week. After a chilly weekend across South Florida, temperatures are now on the rebound and milder air moved in for the start of the week. And even though temperatures on Monday afternoon reached the lower 80s, it was a very pleasant day for all. This morning it was an even milder start to the day as temperatures across the South Florida area were in the 60s and low 70s. Unlike Monday morning, there were no temperatures in the 50s this morning. And even though temperatures are gradually warming, humidity levels are still rather comfortable.

Today will be a lot like what South Florida experienced on Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s while South Florida remains dry. Comfortable humidity levels, an area of high-pressure and dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep things quiet today and provide for another mostly sunny day across South Florida. And by the way, even though temperatures are now in the lower 80s, this is actually what is considered ‘typical’ for South Florida this time of year.

As we count down the days to Thanksgiving this week, all of South Florida will be wondering what can we expect for this holiday week. Despite having warming temperatures in the 60s each morning, humidity levels will still be very comfortable. Each afternoon, our temperatures will reach into the lower 80s but should be reaching into the mid 80s, for some, come Thanksgiving and Black Friday afternoon. With the holiday right around the corner, all across South Florida are left wondering if rain will return for the holiday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain low all week long. So for those looking to celebrate outdoors this week, it should be safe to do so.

Looking ahead, after a warmer holiday week, a series of fronts are forecast to push through South Florida late week and weekend. Front #1 will be the weaker of the two fronts and will slide into South Florida late Friday into early Saturday. This first front is only forecast to bring a minor dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Humidity levels will also drop a bit. Then the second front looks to be the stronger of the two fronts and is forecast to swing through South Florida on Sunday. If this front completely clears South Florida, then we could be looking at much cooler conditions returning for the first few days of December!

Have a wonderful holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.