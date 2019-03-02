Warmest yet?

March started warm and it’s about to get warmer. Here’s a look at the official weather numbers from Friday. After a mild morning, daytime temperatures made it into the lower 80s. It’s worth noting that our “warm streak” with highs above 80 began just after Valentine’s Day, so it’s now beyond 2 weeks!

Areas of rain recently moved across northern sections of Florida. To the south, it’s a different story. Dry conditions persist with high pressure centered over the northwest Bahamas.

The weekend headlines are probably great news overall. Outdoor plans appear fine with favorable conditions, especially for those of you heading to the beach or going boating!

We’ve recently had “steadily warm” temperatures but notice in the 7-day, upcoming trend there’s a wave of growing warmth. It’s also followed by some cooling (finally). Once these readings come down, by the way, nights may actually get as cool as the 50’s into the middle of next week.

Jumping ahead, a cold front will slide southward through Florida from Monday through Tuesday. It may be proceeded by some showers with the best chance for rain on Tuesday (in south Florida). Drier and cooler air will follow the front. By the way, the boundary is attached to a major storm system that’s crossing the country over the weekend.