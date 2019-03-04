Today will be the warmest day of the week as winds are out of the Southwest. This is due to a front stalling over Central Florida and just North of Lake Okeechobee. Those areas are looking at a risk of seeing isolated strong storms. By Tuesday, the front will receive enough of a push to slowly move South and arrive overnight. Winds will pick up out of the North allowing conditions to clear out and temperatures to tumble. Most computer models are going with below average temperatures with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low 70’s through Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to moderate back slightly above average values into the weekend as high pressure moves into the Western Atlantic Ocean and winds swing around out of the East. Rip currents by then will be an issue for swimmers along all Atlantic beaches.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7