WARMEST APRIL ON RECORD, NICE START TO MAY

What a month we just experienced! April was a steamy one for all of South Florida. As a matter of fact, Miami and Fort Lauderdale both experienced the warmest April on record. While Fort Lauderdale had 10 days of the month with temperatures in the 90s, Miami saw 13 days in the 90s! Even Key West was well above average all month with only 4 days at or below average.
But while April ended on a steamy note, it looks like the month of May is starting off on a more seasonal note. Take a look at the temperatures from this morning for example. While this morning’s temperatures were slightly cooler than average, our afternoon temperatures will remain close to where South Florida should be this time of year.
The upcoming weekend looks to be a promising one. Behind Thursday’s front, high pressure has now moved into place. Additionally, a very dry air mass has moved in. So we can expect plenty of sunshine this weekend, low humidity levels and very comfortable and seasonable temperatures. The first weekend in May couldn’t be more perfect.
So let’s talk rain chances through the upcoming forecast period. The above-mentioned front wiped away all of the moisture and has brought in much nicer conditions….and it won’t be limited to just the upcoming weekend! That means South Florida rain chances through the start of next week will be a lot lower than what we saw Thursday. Best news of all is that rain and storm chances will remain at a minimum through much of next week.
Afternoon high temperatures today returned to the mid to lower 80s and will remain that way through the upcoming weekend. This welcomed change looks to stick around into the start of next week. So after a steamy and stormy month of April, it looks like the first month of May will start off seasonable and comfortable. Low humidity isn’t something South Florida is used to enjoy during the month of May but I’m sure everyone will welcome it with open arms.