South Florida stays warm and mostly dry today, but changes are on the way as a weather system approaches the region. Winds will turn more Southerly today, bringing in warmer and slightly more humid air. While a few isolated showers or storms could develop later today, most activity will remain limited.

Rain chances increase on Friday as deeper moisture moves into the area as a weak front approaches. This setup will allow for more widespread showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, especially inland where sea breezes collide.

Rainfall totals through the end of the week will generally stay light, with most areas seeing around a quarter to half an inch. While that’s not enough to significantly ease drought conditions, any rain is welcomed.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 80’s through Friday and overnight lows in the 60’s, with around 70 degrees along the East coast.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, moisture will linger across South Florida. This means scattered showers and storms will remain possible each day, mainly during the afternoon. Rainfall will likely come in rounds rather than steady periods, with most locations seeing modest totals over several days.

Temperatures stay warm into early next week before possibly cooling slightly by the middle of the week if another front manages to move into the region.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7