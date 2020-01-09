Warmer & Windy

Today- Tomorrow
High pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic region will continue to strengthen and that means all of South Florida will see breezy and at times gusty winds. Temperatures will continue to warm up today with daytime highs a few degrees above normal and tonight lows well above normal for the East Coast. Friday will continue to see East-Southeast winds raising the humidity and potential of a spotty shower. Marine hazards to remain in place.
Saturday – Wednesday
Wind speeds across the area will remain breezy to windy through the first half of the weekend. They should start to subside on Sunday with seas going down as a weak front fizzles to our South. However, the area of high pressure is forecast to remain anchored over the Western Atlantic Ocean to block any approaching cold fronts, keeping mostly dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures across South Florida. Records will be in jeopardy.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7