Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. The last few days have been relatively quiet for our area as dry air moved in and an area of high-pressure built into the region. This has left low rain chances and plenty of sunshine starting Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday. But despite the sunny skies and the dry conditions, afternoon high temperatures across South Florida have remained typical in the upper 80s due to a stronger wind (East wind). And after a brief break from the rain, it looks like we could be in for some changes now that we have reached the middle of the work week. This morning it was evident that the weather pattern was starting to transition as we saw more showers and isolated thunderstorms sitting over our local waters. Luckily, none were affecting land as we woke up to picture perfect conditions.

Unlike Tuesday, today we can expect showers to return to the forecast. Coverage will not be widespread, but it will be higher than what we saw the last two days (especially given that we haven’t seen ANY rain in the last two days!). Our wind pattern will remain off the water but should not be as strong as they were in previous days. Our afternoon high temperatures today will finally reach the low 90s again and this will begin a warming trend that will continue for the next couple of days. Sea breeze showers return to the forecast today but with limited moisture and an onshore wind, any shower activity will be isolated in nature.

Looking ahead, it looks like South Florida will go back to a typical summer-like weather pattern with a daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As our wind pattern veers out of the south to southeast, our afternoon high temperatures will be climbing each day, likely reaching the mid 90s by the end of the week. Speaking of the end of the week, the wind pattern across our Florida once again be out of the south and out of the southwest, so in addition to the steamy temperatures, any showers and storms that were to develop or push towards the East Coast metro in the afternoon. For the weekend, despite having a wind and steamy temperatures in the mid 90s, a slot of dry air could move into the region, which would bring our chances down for the upcoming weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.