Our next front is on the way early Saturday morning, set to usher in a reinforcing push of cooler and drier air.

Before then, though, temperatures will be on the upswing with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s courtesy of a southwest wind.

That wind direction will also usher in areas of clouds from time to time along with a very spotty shower chance. Winds will also be stronger, sustained up to 20 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.

Early tomorrow morning is when the front arrives with scattered showers and embedded downpours. Most of this activity should be before sunrise (7AM) for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Then most of the clouds and moisture will clear to the Florida Straits by the late-morning hours.

This will give way to perfect weather just in time for our weekend with below average temperatures. Sunny skies will dominate the weekend with highs in the mid 70s both days and lows in the 50s for Sunday morning.

The dry and quiet weather will continue through most of next week along with a quick rise in temperatures. Highs will return to the 80s starting Wednesday while lows rebound back into the 60s starting Tuesday or Wednesday mornings.