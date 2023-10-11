Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. The last few days have been relatively quiet with just a few scattered showers to start the week and then slightly drier conditions across South Florida on Tuesday. Temperatures have been a degree or two warmer than average, however, with humidity levels not too high it hasn’t felt all too bad around here. And while this morning started off rather quiet, once again, temperatures were running anywhere between 4-7 degrees warmer than yesterday. This is a sign that the weather pattern is slowly beginning to change for us.

So let’s talk a little bit about the current situation across South Florida. A front has been stalled across our area through the last couple of days. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible development. As this low drifts northward, it will eventually merge with the front over our state and help push it ton the north as a warm front in the next couple of days. This will cause the wind pattern across South Florida to veer out of the south, which will not only increase our temperatures but will also help funnel in tropical moisture from the Caribbean. And right now there is plenty of moisture in the Caribbean due to a Westward-moving tropical wave across the region.

Due to the change in wind direction, today our afternoon high temperatures will soar well into the 90s as we watch cloud cover increase across our area. Rain chances will increase as well as we could see several rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Best timing will be late morning & afternoon. Humidity levels will also continue to rise across our area, bringing back the summer-like feels across South Florida. By tonight, more rain and thunderstorms will spread across the area as the above-mentioned front lives northward farther away from South Florida. One more thing worth noting, salt water flooding will still be a nuisance for portions of the Florida Keys, specifically during times of high tide.

Looking ahead, a few unsettled weather days can be expected for South Florida. As a front lifts north across our state, tropical moisture will be funneled in our direction through the day on Thursday as well. Afternoon thunderstorms can once again be expected through the second half of the work week with the focus shifting farther north by Friday. Warm winds out of the south and southwest will keep our afternoon high temperatures above average in the 90s. Record heat will be possible to end the work week as well. The chance for afternoon showers continues through the weekend until another front reaches South Florida on Sunday. As the front slides across our area, a few showers will be possible on Sunday. This weekend’s front looks like it could bring fall-like temperatures for South Florida into early next week as models suggest we could wake up in the 60s once again!

Don’t forget to keep that rain gear close!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

