Warmer Weekend

Starting off chilly again Friday morning as temps are sitting in the 40s and 50s across South Florida.

Happy Friday! Still chilly this morning as temps remain in the 40s and 50s across South Florida @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FEtMdulvwh — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 19, 2018

As we cruise into the weekend, high pressure will remain in firm control behind our recent cold front. As this weather maker shifts northeast of the Sunshine State, the wind pattern will do so as well. Northeast winds will sweep across South Florida shifting from 10 – 15 mph. This will trap into a little more moisture over the Atlantic waters and we could see isolated showers along the coast today.

TGIF! Cooler than usual temps stick around South Florida today as we close out the work week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/K4BSk7KbB2 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 19, 2018

By the weekend, calmer winds from the east and added moisture from a nearby area of clouds and rain will bring spotty showers to our forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Our temps will also bump up into the seasonal range by the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.