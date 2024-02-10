The slow and gradual warming trend continues this weekend while the pattern remains fairly quiet courtesy of high pressure in control, keeping all the active weather away from Florida.

Unfortunately, we will have to continue to deal with the clouds this Saturday like we have the past couple of days.

Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies this Saturday paired with a nice, southeast breeze and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures this weekend are starting off warmer near 70F — a big rise from earlier this week when it was in the 50s.

Then on Sunday, more sunshine is in the forecast. It won’t be completely sunny but there should at least be more in the way of blue skies compared to Saturday. Highs on Sunday will top off near 80F.

The peak of this warming trend then arrives on Monday as winds veer mainly out of the south ahead of our next front. This will drive highs into the mid 80s and temperatures will even approach records.

This next front I mentioned will arrive Tuesday, bringing the chance for spotty showers and additional clouds Monday night into Tuesday morning before the winds pick up and the sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon.

This front won’t have as significant of a push of cold air. Instead, highs will return to the mid to upper 70s — near-normal — for the mid to late week time period and lows will only fall into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday morning.