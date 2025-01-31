Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great last week of January. The end of the month is here and South Florida got to enjoy very pleasant conditions as we finished off the month. Each afternoon our high temperatures reached around 80° after starting off comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s. Thursday morning was the last cool morning for South Florida this week as a warming trend has now begun across the region. This is because our wind pattern has finally veered off the water and the return of ocean air will bring back milder temperatures for all. This morning it was evident that the weather pattern is changing as most of South Florida woke up in the upper 60s and low 70s and it felt a bit more muggy than in previous mornings. Temperatures were running up to 10° warmer this morning compared to yesterday morning.

Today South Florida will notice a few changes in the forecast. Instead of those thin wispy clouds high up in the sky, fair weather fluffy clouds will return to the forecast and will be moving east to west from the Atlantic towards the Gulf of Mexico. Our breeze off the water will also pick up in speed, which will bring breezy to gusty conditions across South Florida throughout the day. And despite the ocean influence, South Florida should still remain dry once again. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s for all before we begin to warm even more for the upcoming weekend.

Heading into the weekend, South Florida will notice more changes. A warm South to Southwest wind will usher in warmer and more muggy conditions as a weakening front slides south across the state. Unfortunately this front will stall north of us, which will keep South Florida on the warm and muggy side into early next week. High temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s all weekend with near-record heat possible for some spots Saturday afternoon. Apart from a few spotty showers early next week, we can expect no major change as we head our way into the first week of February. South Florida will remain warm & muggy at times.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.