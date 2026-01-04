Another front is moving through South Florida this Sunday, but unlike last week’s front that ushered in quite the chill, this one will actually usher in warmer wakeup temperatures behind it as well as the chance for some showers.

It’s not much of a shower chance at all but notable given how dry it’s been in South Florida.

Therefore, expect periods of cloudiness with a few, spotty showers possible this Sunday, especially in the morning and then again during the evening hours. Your best opportunity for seeing more sunshine and fewer clouds will be during the early afternoon hours, which should help spike temperatures up to the upper 70s to around 80F.

Behind the front will be a gradual rise in low temperatures. This Sunday has featured widespread lows in the low 60s but by midweek it will be in the mid 60s and late-week in the upper 60s to low 70s — well above average!

During the daytime this week, the occasional spotty shower will be possible given the onshore wind. Otherwise, expect sunshine and quiet conditions with high temperatures consistently reaching warmer than normal levels in the low 80s.