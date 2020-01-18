WARMER WEATHER THEN CHILLY CHANGE

Another beautiful winter day for us despite the breezy to windy conditions. And while afternoon high temperatures today remained in the 70s across most of South Florida, temperatures still ran a few degrees above average. The normal high temperature in South Florida should range from 74-76 degrees.
The latter part of the weekend will bring some changes for us. Wind speeds will begin to subside significantly as compared to the last few days while wind direction will veer a bit more out of the South and Southwest. The change in wind speeds and direction will directly affect our temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will warm back into the 80s. This wind change can only mean one thing: a cold front is on the way!
Speaking of cold front, let’s talk about when it will arrive to South Florida and how cold it is expected to get down here! Let’s talk about timing first. While the front pushes through North Florida on Sunday, we here in South Florida won’t feel or see any impacts until early Monday. That’s when the cold front is set to reach us. We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with isolated showers from time. Temperatures Monday afternoon will still remain in the mid to upper 70s.
As for the actual cooldown, a chilly change is in the forecast and it looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday morning! So how cool are we talking? Well, starting Tuesday morning most if not all of South Florida will be dropping into the 50s! That goes for the Keys as well. And as if that weren’t cold enough….temperatures on Wednesday morning will be even colder with many spots dropping into the 40s as well. The chill remains in the air on Thursday morning with temperatures still in the 50s however the return of the ocean breeze later in the day should help temperatures begin to rebound.
After this 3 day cooldown, South Florida will slowly begin to go back to “normal”. That means temperatures will moderate a bit, closer to where they should be this time of year. And as we head into the end of the week and next weekend it looks like the breeze will begin to pick up once again.