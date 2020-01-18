WARMER WEATHER THEN CHILLY CHANGE

After the upcoming cooldown, temperatures will begin to moderate by the end of the week just as the breeze begins to pick up again. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RjJ6Koj5eC

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.