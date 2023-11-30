On this final day of November, which is also the last day of the Atlantic hurricane season, temperatures will be quite seasonable as we experience another pattern change heading into the weekend.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s paired with low humidity and a beach breeze. With dry and comfortable conditions in place, that will make for great weather to watch the Christmas tree lighting at Miami City Hall this evening!

Morning lows were cool and below average once again but will turn above average beginning tonight.

Some inland areas did drop down into the mid to upper 50s this morning while much of the metro and coast was in the 60s.

As high pressure shifts from the Southeast midweek to the western Atlantic late-week, that will commence a warming trend as winds veer back off the ocean.

As that wind gradually gains more of a southerly component to it this weekend, that will allow for temperatures to continue to rise, peaking into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday and making for a dramatic change compared to the highs in the mid 70s yesterday.

That will make for relatively hot conditions to watch the Dolphins at Commanders football game outside on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1PM and you can catch the game on Channel 7.

It’s not until next week when we’ll be watching a potential “one-two punch” of fronts. A weak front is forecast to cross through South Florida on Monday, dropping humidity and ushering in a return of temperatures to normal.

Then a cold front could arrive around mid next week, dropping temperatures back to below average values, but this is still a week out in time and the progress and cooling of this front could still shift.

At least over the next 7 days, rain chances will remain low at a 10-20% chance with only a spotty shower risk, especially this weekend, as the heat and humidity peaks.