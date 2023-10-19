Following several cool mornings and mild afternoons, the warming trend continues as winds veer more off the relatively warm ocean waters.

This will drive highs back into the mid 80s today and eventually the upper 80s by this weekend. Then temperatures should dip back down to the mid 80s next week, holding steady near average.

Lows will be more variable, however, warming into the low to mid 70s tonight, then back to the mid to upper 60s this weekend, which is below average.

As far as weather conditions are concerned, South Florida will begin the day Thursday with sunshine but will end it with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay fairly low at a 10% chance.

That rain chance rises tonight as an area of low pressure develops over the Bahamas along with a surge of moisture streaming in from the south. This will lead to the possibility for rain and thunderstorms tonight, especially across the Florida Keys and by the coast. That chance for rain could linger into the first couple hours of our Friday morning.

Friday will overall be another nice day, though, with clouds clearing to sunshine by the afternoon.

That will foreshadow a fantastic weekend of weather ahead! Another weak front will cross through Saturday morning, reinforcing the low humidity and allowing for lots of sunshine and near-seasonable temperatures.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 60s at many locations and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will remain fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds, a better breeze, near-normal temperatures and just a stray shower chance as high pressure remains in control.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Tammy is bearing down on the Lesser Antilles, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high surf to parts of the islands starting Friday as a strong tropical storm. Then it will curve out to sea by early next week.