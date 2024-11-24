Hopefully you enjoyed the winter-like weather this weekend because the cold spell is about to end as we experience winds of change.

This change will commence this Sunday as the cold wind flow out of the north responsible for the lows in the 50s and daytime highs only in the low 70s gets cut off.

It will instead get replaced by an onshore wind starting Sunday afternoon, continuing through much of this week, therefore ushering in highs back in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Humidity levels throughout the week should still remain fairly low, however, so it won’t be characterized by it becoming a hot week.

For our Sunday, expect a few clouds to make a rare appearance to our skies. Overall, it will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures surging into the upper 70s.

Low temperatures tonight then only drop into the mid 60s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward and into the upper 60s to low 70s across the Florida Keys.

As we approach Thanksgiving, it will remain mostly sunny and dry, making for nice holiday weather conditions.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for other parts of the country with rain and snow for much of the eastern US Thursday.