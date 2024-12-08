Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida enjoyed another round of cooler weather this weekend behind a weak front that came through late last week. And while temperatures weren’t as cold as earlier in the week, many South Florida locations got to feel another round of temperatures in the 50s both Saturday morning and earlier this morning. But now that other wind has veered off the water, the return of ocean air will bring back milder temperatures across the region in the next few days.

As we work our way into the start of the week, the area of high-pressure that has kept South Florida weather quiet and comfortable, will continue to shift farther east into the Atlantic. As it does so, the wind direction across south Florida will turn out of the southeast throughout the day on Monday. This will help trigger the warming trend that we have been talking about for days now. High temperatures across many South Florida locations will reach the lower 80s once again. But with plenty of dry air in place and storm systems far removed from South Florida, the weather pattern should still remain quiet and dry for South Florida to start the week.

Looking ahead, after a quiet start to the week, temperatures will continue to warm across the area. As our wind direction shifts out of the southeast and out of the south as the week goes along, our temperatures may reach the mid 80s by the middle of the work week. This is because our next front will be approaching Florida mid week. Not only will we be warm and humid on Wednesday, but south Florida can also expect showers to return to the forecast ahead of our next front. Once the Front pushes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, temperatures across south Florida will once again drop into the 50s overnight. High temperatures will be back into the 70s. And even though the very cold temperatures will not stick around for very long this time, it will be very comfortable (temperature-wise) across south Florida through the end of the work week. The only nuisance as part of our weather later this week will be our increasing wind speeds across south Florida. Breezy to windy conditions return behind the front and stick around through next weekend.

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

