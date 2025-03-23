The nice and pleasant weekend weather persists this Sunday before warmer temperatures and even the chance for rain make an appearance during the new and upcoming work week across South Florida.

It’s a milder morning across the area this Sunday with widespread temperatures in the 60s. Highs will be similar as yesterday, however, with most locations topping off in the upper 70s.

There will be plenty of clouds overhead this Sunday, mainly in the form of thin, upper level clouds that will mute and filter out the sunshine.

More sunshine then returns Monday along with warmer temperatures overall. Lows will be near 70F and afternoon highs above average slightly into the mid 80s.

A couple fronts will then move in while weakening midweek, which won’t usher in much of a temperature drop at all but will lead to some other changes.

One of those changes in that there is a rising risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Tuesday, especially popping up in the afternoon, followed by lingering, isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday.

The other change is that following a stretch of lighter winds throughout much of the week, it will turn gusty and windy late in the week, especially on Friday and Saturday.