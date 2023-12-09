Following a cloudy day with typical temperatures on Friday, more sunshine and warmer temperatures will return this weekend until another front arrives Sunday night.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this Saturday paired with a beach breeze out of the southeast, moderate humidity levels and above average high temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

Then by Sunday, temperatures should increase by another degree or two as winds veer more out of the south. This will draw in more moisture, leading to a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated rain chance.

Earlier in the week, it appeared that Sunday would be wetter but the forecast has trended drier ahead of this next front, and therefore rain chances are down to a 30% chance. The best chance for seeing any rain will be late in the day on Sunday and into the overnight hours.

Behind this front, there will be another dose of cooling but it won’t be as significant as the one we had this week. Instead, highs will drop from the mid 80s this weekend to the mid to upper 70s for next week. Morning lows will be the coolest on Tuesday, with wake-up temperatures below average in the low to mid 60s.

To begin next week behind the front, there will be more clouds than sunshine paired with those below normal temperatures and a building breeze.

Then for mid to late week, the front will lift back to the north, ushering in rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday along with windy conditions. It remains too early to know whether heavy rain will be a concern during this period but wetter times are becoming increasingly likely then with rain chances up to a 50% chance.