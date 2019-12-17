Warmer & Turning Wetter

Today – Wednesday

A cold front over the Southern Gulf coast states will continue to move Southeast into Northern Florida by this evening. This will allow for steering flow to be South-Southeast over South Florida today. Some showers and a few storms forecast to develop late day. Most activity near Lake region.

Temperatures could near record values this afternoon.

The cold front will move Southward tonight and be around Lake Okeechobee region by early Wednesday morning. As winds switch out of the Southwest, showers are expected to spread into areas of South Florida after midnight tonight. Isolated storms possible.

As this time, it looks like gusty winds and lightning strikes will be the primary threat from any storms that develop this afternoon into tonight.

By Wednesday night, cold front should be over the Florida Straits allowing for cooler and drier air to work into the area.

WARM, THEN WETTER- Nearing record high temps. Clouds and showers build tonight ahead of cold front. @wsvn @7weather flwx pic.twitter.com/Je9c1lApey — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 17, 2019

NEAR RECORD WARMTH- #Miami and #KeyWest will be coming close to records. Highs this afternoon will range in the mid to upper 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WuJSQOJA0h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 17, 2019

Thursday Through Next Week

High pressure builds into the Southeast United States for the remainder of the work week. This will allow winds to become off the ocean helping to warm up temperatures.

A few showers possible each day along a warm and strong East wind.

Computer models are still not in agreement on the timing of our next cold front. Regardless of when the front passes through, shower chance increases Saturday and continues into early next week. Potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall will be monitored as we closer to the weekend.

Clearing and cooling will take place for the holiday.

COOLER THURSDAY- Mostly cloudy and cool temperatures expected Thursday. Isolated shower possible with front to our South. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/guL9u2snjy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 17, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7