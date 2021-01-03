WARMER TODAY AHEAD OF OVERNIGHT FRONT

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone head a healthy and happy new year holiday! 2021 is officially here and although we are in the month of January, South Florida has been feeling more like Spring or early Summer the last few days with temperatures in the 80s and slightly higher humidity through the holiday. And today was no different! We started the morning off with some patchy areas of dense fog across inland South Florida, more humid conditions and mild temperatures in the 70s once again. But that will all begin to change very soon,….as early as tonight.
After days of seeing temperatures in the 80s here in South Florida, we have been eyeing a cold front that we knew would eventually reach us. This front, however, has taken it’s time to move south but I am happy to announce that it is finally across Florida, and will continue to drop south throughout the day today into early Monday. That means that a [cool] change is coming our way and that change will be here before you know it.
So if you like the warmth, then today will be your day once again. We’re expecting our afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid to lower 80s under more humid conditions yet again. Apart from an isolated shower or two late today, South Florida should remain mostly dry today. But of course all eyes will be focused on that front as it approaches South Florida and as it gets closer to bringing us some refreshing conditions. (Spoiler alert: that refreshing change will arrive by tomorrow Monday.)
Once the front clears South Florida, we will once again be enjoying temperatures in the 70s and we will be waking up to overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s once again. And this time it looks like our refreshing temperatures will stick around through much of the upcoming work week with possibly a second cold front that will lower our temperatures even more once the end of the week comes around. So enjoy the last day of warm temperatures in the 80s today because starting tomorrow Monday, it will once again feel seasonal in South Florida!
