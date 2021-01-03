WARMER TODAY AHEAD OF OVERNIGHT FRONT

Another look at your extended forecast in South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/R94UOPY40r

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 3, 2021

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.