WARMER TODAY AHEAD OF MONDAY’S FRONT

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the weekend. And what a gorgeous start it was! After starting on the cool side Saturday morning with widespread 50s across south Florida, our afternoon high temperatures yesterday bounced into the mid 70s under plenty of sunshine, leaving for a picture perfect Saturday. This morning wasn’t nearly as cool as we have been in previous days, with temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Good Sunday morning, South Florida! Feeling a difference in the air this morning? Temperatures are running almost 10° warmer today than yesterday! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hYCboSxjfb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 20, 2020
As high pressure continues to move farther into the Atlantic, South Florida will notice a few changes in the forecast. Apart from the warmer temperatures we’re expecting today, South Florida will also notice a little more in the way of humidity creeping into the forecast. It was already noticeable during the morning hours and that’s because our winds have now veered off the water completely. And as winds continue to shift out of the South to Southeast later today, this will allow our afternoon high temperatures to reach the lower 80s once again. Rain chances will remain on the lower end of the scale, however as we know here in South Florida, anytime our wind is off the water means we could see a shower or two. Otherwise a pretty quiet day is in store for us.
As winds veer out of the S and SE on Sunday, our afternoon high temperatures will once again rebound into the lower 80s. This is all ahead of our next [weak] front, which is forecast to reach SoFla on Monday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qitgZDoaZC
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 19, 2020
The next front on the docket reaches South Florida on Monday. Showers and more humidity are likely with this one, however, this front appears to be a weaker one so we are not expecting a long-lasting significant cool down. What we ARE expecting is a slight cooldown. By Tuesday morning, South Florida will once again be in the mid to upper 50s while our afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 70s. Then all eyes will shift focus on the second front of the week,…this one much stronger than the first. Our temperatures will warm into the 80s by Christmas Eve where a few showers are possible ahead of this front. Models still disagree on the timing of the actual ‘frontal passage’ but they agree that the front will push through South Florida at some point on Friday (which happens to be Christmas Day), bring much cooler conditions just in time for the holiday!
Two fronts will push through South Florida in the next 5 days,…One of them reaching us in time for Christmas. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/z6RkovwNgL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.