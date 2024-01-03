We’ve “turned the page” in the recent weather story that’s been highlighted by a cold spell. For nearly a week, south Florida has been feeling chilly due to a cold connection with air from the north.

Beginning Thursday, the weather map shows a front approaching Florida from the west (out of the Gulf). This is technically a cold front but without the cold air support. The boundary will basically send us a push of clouds but rain will be limited, at best. We’re only forecasting a slim chance for patchy light showers late Thursday (mainly near the Keys). Then, perhaps the best weather-day in sight will come on Friday. Temperatures will be comfortable with dry conditions and low humidity.

It would be nice have Friday’s weather stick around for the upcoming weekend, but that’s not going to happen. There’s a high chance for added warmth (highs above 80-degrees) with developing downpours on Saturday. The latest model guidance shows a line of heavy rain advancing into south Florida starting Saturday afternoon, possibly lasting into the evening. Scattered thunderstorms may also be coming as another front slides east. Just like the “Thursday front” no cooling will be moving our way with this weather system.