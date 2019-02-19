Warmer than normal

The biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year happening today. It is the second of three Supermoon events in the first three months of the year. It will be truly full around 9:53am. However, star gazers will be able to see it tonight under mostly clear skies. This one has the title of “Snow Moon” and the reason it got this name is because Native Americans and Europeans associated month of February with heavy snowfall events according to The Old Farmers Almanac. It’s been also called bone or hunger moon due to the lack of food available in the Winter. Also, when the moon is so close to Earth it creates stronger pull and tides tend to be higher than usual. Minor coastal street flooding possible during times of high tide.

As for the weather in South Florida, look for our upper pattern to remain in place keeping high pressure in charge. Steamy winds out of the South-Southeast will build, but maintain above average temperatures in the days ahead. Lows are forecast in the 70’s and highs well in the 80’s. Our next best chance of seeing more showers will be on Saturday with a weak cold front, but it will wash out over us…. The warmth is set to continue!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7